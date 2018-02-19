Skindred premiere video for anthemic new track Machine

Skindred have launched a video for their anthemic new track Machine.

The song has been lifted from the band’s upcoming album Big Tings, which is set to arrive on April 27 via Napalm Records.

The song and video features guest vocals from Reef frontman Gary Stringer, while the solo is played by former Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell – although he doesn’t feature in the promo.

The band say in a statement: “When we were told we were doing a video with the stunt team that’s behind the Marvel films, James Bond and the Bourne movies, we knew we were in for a good time on the shoot!

“Throw in Gary from Reef and one of our favourite bars in London – Big Red – and you have the ingredients for a really fun video!

“The idea is don’t judge a book by its cover. Skindred is inclusive, not exclusive. So when someone in a rock bar is being teased by some ‘rockers’ for not being the same as them, he hits back… in a big way!”

Skindred will head out on tour with special guests CKY throughout April. Find a list of their 2018 tour dates below, along with the Big Tings cover art.

Big Tings is available for pre-order.

Apr 19: Norwich UEA

Apr 20: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Apr 21: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 22: Manchester Academy

Apr 24: Glasgow O2 ABC

Apr 25: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 27: Leeds O2 Academy

Apr 28: London O2 Academy Brixton

Apr 29: Birmingham O2 Institute

