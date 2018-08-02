Behemoth announce UK and European tour

Behemoth - I Loved You At Your Darkest 1. Solve

2. Wolves Ov Siberia

3. God = Dog

4. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica

5. Bartzabel

6. If Crucifixion Was Not Enough

7. Angelus XIII

8. Sabbath Mater

9. Havohej Pantocrator

10. Rom 5:8

11. We Are The Next 1000 Years

12. Coagula

Behemoth have announced a UK and European tour which will take place in early 2019.

The band have lined up the dates in support of their new album I Loved You At Your Darkest, which was announced earlier today along with the first single God = Dog.

The shows will kick off at Frankfurt’s Batschkapp on January 10 and wrap up with a performance at the QMU in Glasgow on February 11.

Support, as with Behemoth’s previously announced North American tour, will be provided by At The Gates and Wolves In The Throne Room.

Tickets for the new dates will go on general sale at 10am GMT on August 6, with an exclusive ticket/album bundle pre-sale of 66 bundles per show from 10am UK time tomorrow (August 3).

Pick up UK tickets at Live Nation or order ticket bundles from Behemoth’s website.

Find a full list of the UK and European tour below.

Speaking about the UK leg of the tour, vocalist and guitarist Nergal says: “Albion! It is with the utmost thrill we are announcing our triumphant return to your shores with the new music, new production and new strength!

“We hope to see our UK legions to join those libations and celebrate magick and musick with us! Hail Satan!”

The band will be holding an in-store signing event at HMV's Oxford Street store in London on October 5. Details of how to get involved are on the HMV website.

There is also a separate, exclusive launch event taking place on the same day – tickets can be obtained through limited-edition album pre-orders through the Nuclear Blast Store.

Behemoth Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v. tour dates

Jan 10: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jan 11: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Jan 13: Vienna Arena, Austria

Jan 15: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Jan 16: Milano Alcatraz, Italy

Jan 17: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Jan 18: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Jan 19: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jan 21: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Jan 22: Paris Bataclan, France

Jan 23: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Jan 24: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Jan 25: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Jan 26: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Jan 29: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Jan 30: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland

Feb 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Feb 04: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 06: Bristol Motion, UK

Feb 07: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Feb 08: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 09: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Feb 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Feb 11: Glasgow QM Union, UK