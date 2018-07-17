Behemoth announce North America tour

Behemoth have announced a North American tour which will take place later this year.

The band will play a total of 26 dates under the Ecclesia Diabolica America 2018 e.v. banner, kicking off at the Van Buren in Phoenix on October 20 and wrapping up with a set at The Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles on November 24.

They’ll be joined on the road by special guests At The Gates and Wolves In The Throne Room.

Behemoth leader Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski says: “I hereby announce Behemoth’s triumphant return to the North American shores this Fall.

“We will be in the noble company of At The Gates and Wolves In The Throne Room, who will be supporting us on our eleventh opus.

“Even though it's only been a few moments since we played for you, our American legions, we cannot wait for this tour to start! It's gonna be the first headlining run supporting new music and we are bringing all the artillery, which means the biggest production thus far!

“Ecclesia Diabolica America 2018 e.v. arrives soon and we want you to celebrate this sonic pandemonium with us!”

Behemoth have been working on the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist, which is expected to be released later this year via Metal Blade Records and Nuclear Blast.

Behemoth 2018 North American tour dates

Oct 20: Phoenix Van Buren, AZ

Oct 22: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Oct 23: San Antonio The Aztec Theatre, TX

Oct 24: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Oct 26: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Oct 27: Tampa Janus Landing, FL

Oct 29: Charlotte The Underground, NC

Oct 30: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Nov 01: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Nov 02: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Nov 03: New York Playstation Theater, NY

Nov 04: Montreal M-Telus, QC

Nov 06: Toronto The Danforth, ON

Nov 07: Detroit St. Andrews Hall, MI

Nov 09: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 10: Minneapolis Cabooz, MN

Nov 11: Kansas City The Truman, MO

Nov 13: Denver The Ogden Theatre, CO

Nov 14: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Nov 16: Calgary MacEwan Ballroom, AB

Nov 17: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Nov 19: Vancouver The Commodore Ballroom, BC

Nov 20: Seattle Showbox Market, WA

Nov 21: Portland Crystal Ballroom, OR

Nov 23: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Nov 24: Los Angeles The Wiltern Theatre, CA