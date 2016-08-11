Bassist Homer Simpson plays Meshuggah in new mashup

Homer Simpson annoys his family by blasting out a Meshuggah song as he learns to play the bass in a new mashup created by a fan.

YouTube user Zakk163 has synced Meshuggah’s track Obzen into a clip from a recent Simpsons episode in which hapless dad Homer decides to take up a musical instrument, and picks the bass guitar due to his “muscular” stumpy fingers.

Homer’s bass playing odyssey features in Covercraft, the eighth episode of the 26th season of the hit TV show. Homer ends up forming a band with Kirk Van Houten, Reverend Lovejoy, Dr Hibbert and Apu – who he was once a bandmate of in The Be Sharps.

Meshuggah this month revealed the details for their upcoming eighth album The Violent Sleep Of Reason. It’s due for release on October 7 via Nuclear Blast.

The band said the follow-up to 2012’s Koloss is “inspired by a Goya painting called The Sleep Of Reason Produces Monsters.”

The album can be pre-ordered now on coloured vinyl and a limited edition box set, as well as in a limited digipak CD, vinyl and special vinyl picture disc. A digital version can be pre-ordered via iTunes.

Meshuggah tour the UK in January of next year.

Meshuggah The Violent Sleep Of Reason album art

Meshuggah The Violent Sleep Of Reason tracklist

Clockworks Born In Dissonance MonstroCity By The Ton Violent Sleep Of Reason Ivory Tower Stifled Nostrum Our Rage Won’t Die Into Decay

Meshuggah UK tour 2017

Jan 12: Bristol O2 Academy

Jan 13: Birmingham O2 Institute

Jan 14: Nottingham Rock City

Jan 15: Glasgow O2 ABC

Jan 17: Belfast Limelight

Jan 18: Dublin Vicar Street

Jan 20: London O2 Forum

