Homer Simpson the bass hero

In the latest episode of The Simpsons, Homer pursues yet another secret passion – the passion of playing bass.

Upon discovering he has the “muscular stumps of a bass man” Homer adopts the trusty four-string to chase a career as a bass player to follow in the footsteps of “what’s-his-name from The Who or that guy from Led Zeppelin who wasn’t Page, Plant or Bonham.”

Homer eventually ends up forming a band with Kirk Van Houten, Reverend Lovejoy, Dr Hibbert and Apu (who he was once in The Be Sharps with).

Check out the clip from episode Covercraft to check out Homer’s slick bass skills.