Baroness release live Try To Disappear video

Baroness have released a live video of showcasing their track Try To Disappear.

The song originally appeared on the US outfit’s fourth album Purple, which launched in 2015 via Abraxan Hymns.

Last month, guitarist and vocalist John Baizley, who also designs the band’s album covers, revealed that drawing helped him recuperate following the tour bus crash which left him with an arm injury so severe that doctors considered amputation.

He told TeamRock: “I could create and think quietly about what I’d been through and it wasn’t as bleak or dark as it would be otherwise.

“I realised that it had probably always helped me. All the demons I have are most easily put at bay through the creation of songs and art.

“I can pour the worst thoughts, feelings and ideas into it and I don’t have to struggle against them in other ways.”

Baroness are currently on tour in support of Purple across the US. They’ll then head to New Zealand and Australia for a run of dates in December.

Sep 02: Dallas The Granada Theater, TX

Sep 03: Memphis New Daisy Theatre, TN

Sep 04: Baton Rouge The varsity Theater, LA

Sep 06: Orlando The Social, FL

Sep 07: St Petersburg State Theater, FL

Sep 09: Charleston The Music Farm, SC

Sep 10: Raleigh Hopscotch Music Festival, NC

Sep 17: Chester Monster Energy Rock Allegiance Festival, PA

Sep 23: Corpus Christi The Pavilion At Concrete Street, TX

Sep 24: San Antonio Paper Tiger, TX

Sep 25: Houston Open Air, TX

Oct 22: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Nov 06: Mcdade Sound On Sound Festival, TX

Dec 05: Auckland Studiom New Zealand

Dec 07: Sydney The Metro, Australia

Dec 08: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

Dec 09: St Kilda The Price Bandroom, Australia

Dec 10: Meredith Music Festival, Australia

Dec 12: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

Dec 13: Perth Capitol, Australia

