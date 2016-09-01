Kirk Hammett, Corey Taylor in film linking metal and horror

A documentary exploring the relationships between heavy metal and horror is being planned under the guidance of producer Mike Schiff.

The History Of Metal And Horror features interviews with artists including Alice Cooper, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Korn’s Jonathan Davis and Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine. Watch the trailer below.

Speaking exclusively to TeamRock about the project, Schiff says: “I spent many years attending metal shows and horror conventions. One convention/metal show I worked for was Kirk Hammett’s Fear FestEvil.

“I thought more about how the two genres always seem to go hand-in-hand. As it turned out that no one had ever made a documentary that explained why that is. I wanted to get into the history of both genres and allow the horror personalities and musicians to share their views on the topic and a lot of other fun stuff.”

Schiff says having the opportunity to sit down with some of the biggest names in rock and metal was “unreal” and adds: “I got to film Dave Mustaine in his home and he treated us so graciously. Alice Cooper was incredibly generous with his time and treated us like friends. Corey Taylor gave me some vocal tips and showed me his warmup techniques.

“George Fisher from Cannibal Corpse not only gave us an hour-long interview, but let us hang for another hour to talk about comic books, wrestling, and all kinds of stuff.”

An initial crowdfunding campaign last year failed to reach its target, but Schiff adds: “The funds we did raise helped greatly in getting a lot more interviews.”

He, along with Robert Lucas, and Metal Blade Records Brian Slagel, have now launched a second drive to make the project a reality. Find out more.

Hammett hires Slash and Taylor for Fear FestEvil