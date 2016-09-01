Glenn Hughes to release Resonate solo album

Glenn Hughes will release his new solo album Resonate on November 4 via Frontiers Music, he’s confirmed.

It’ll arrive two months before he returns to the studio with Black Country Communion to record their reunion record, set for launch in May next year.

He’s joined on Resonate by guitarist and co-producer Soren Andersen, drummer Pontus Engborg and keyboardist Lachy Doley, with a guest appearance by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Hughes says: “It is the first kind of complete Glenn album. It’s a rock album for rock fans and it’s heavy.

“Everybody needs to know that this is absolutely a return to rock music for me. My work is very varied – groovy, funky, soulful, although the genre has always been rock.

“But this album is probably the heaviest record I’ve done in at least 25 years. It’s dense, it’s dark. There’s some aggression on this record. Every bloody track is begging to be played live.”

The follow-up to 2008’s First Underground Nuclear Kitchen was recorded in Denmark earlier this year. Track titles include Let It Shine, Steady and God Of Money. Hughes described the process as “a beautiful inward journey.”

This week the former Black Sabbath and Deep Purple member revealed that he’d been invited to take part in Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow revival, but added: “I said very eloquently, ‘No thank you.”

He also said that, although he was hoping to play shows with Black Country Communion, his solo band was his “first priority.”

Hughes is just completing a US tour with Joanne Shaw Taylor. He’ll play Count’s Vamp’d in Las Vegas, NV on September 2 and The Whisky, Los Angeles, CA on September 3.

