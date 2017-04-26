Baroness have started writing material for Purple follow-up

Baroness vocalist and guitarist John Baizley says they’ve begun writing material for their next album.

The band dived into some of their older tracks during their set at last weekend’s Roadburn Festival – and Baizley says drummer Sebastian Thomson and bassist Nick Jost would like to incorporate some of what they learned in the lead up to their appearance into the follow-up to 2015’s Purple.

Baizley exclusively tells Metal Hammer: “We’ve started writing a few tunes that we’re working on. The really cool thing now is that Sebastian and Nick have been in the band long enough that they understand what we do.

“Preparing for Roadburn we had to learn some really old songs and in doing so they gained an understanding of that era of our band.

“They’re now interested in maybe incorporating some of those elements in some way. We just want to write better songs.”

Baizley curated this year’s Roadburn, bringing in bands including Magma, Wear Your Wounds, No Spill Blood and Youth Code.

The Netherlands festival also included an exhibition of silkscreened poster art, which featured some of Baizley’s work – including his reimagined cover for Converge’s Jane Doe.

Baroness will head out on the road again from next month. Find a full list of tour dates below.

May 20: Lewiston Artpark Amphitheatre, NY

Jun 02: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Jun 09: Derby Download Festival, UK

Jun 10: Nimes This Is Not A Love Song, France

Jun 12: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Jun 14: Eindhoven Effenaar, Netherlands

Jun 15: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jun 20: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 24: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 25: Neuhausen Ob Eck Southside Festival, Germany

Jun 27: Graz PPC, Austria

Jun 28: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Jun 30: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 02: Helsinki Tuska Open Air Metal Festival, Finland

