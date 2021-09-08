Baron Crâne release lively new video for 9-minute Larry's Journey

French prog rock trio Baron Crâne have released a frenzied new video for the 9-minute long Larry's Journey, which you can watch in full below.

It's taken from the Parisian proggers upcoming album Les Beaux Jours which will be released through the Mrs Red Sound label on October 15.

“Larry’s Journey is born from the desire to pay tribute to the 70s jazz rock scene and its heralds that we are admiring so much," enthuses guitarist Léo Pinon-Chaby. "Little by little it has become this long track, very free, with atmospheres and soundscapes we could not imagine that they would ever have been able to coexist. It’s a song that we love to play and reinvent on stage, we hope people will feel these emotions that we are so happy to share.

"Shooting a nine-minute video in a couple of days was a big challenge. Thanks to a demanding, daring director, and a united and efficient team, we could reach our goal. We did not sleep a lot but we were stoked to partake in this crazy project.”

Les Beaux Jours was recorded and mixed by Guillaume Roess at La Capsule, Paris and Le Plan, Ris-Orangis (France). Mastering Camille Gateau, DK Mastering. Artwork Nora Simon. The new album pays tribute to the French jazz scene feturing saxophonist Guillaume Perret on Mercury and flutist Robby Marshall on Merinos, while drummer Simon Lemmonier from stoner band Patrón and vocalist Cyril Bodin help beef up rockier tracks Danjouer, and Quarantine.

Pre-order Les Beaux Jours.

(Image credit: Mrs Red Sound Records)

Baron Crâne: Les Beaux Jours

1. Danjouer (feat. Simon Lemonnier, drums)

2. Larry's Journey

3. Quarantine (feat. Cyril Bodin, vocals)

4. Mercury (feat. Guillaume Perret, saxophone)

5. Inner Chasm

6. Merinos (feat. Robby Marshal, flute)

7. Les Beaux Jours