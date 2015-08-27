Barock Project share dates with Cast, Carducci

Barock Project will appear at Prog-sponsored shows with Cast, Franck Carducci and Ghost Community next month.

The Italian symphonic outfit will play three dates with Carducci and Ghost Community in Southampton, Maltby and Leamington Spa next month.

And they’ll also appear on a bill with Cast and Carducci at London’s Boston Music Room on September 11.

Barock Project released their debut album Skyline earlier this year thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Keyboardist Luca Zabbini said of the record: “It’s a project that comes from three years of hard work. We wanted to be more direct and melodic but at the same time tickle the interest of old-style prog fans.”

Tickets for all four dates are available via www.themerchdesk.com.

Sep 10: Southampton Talking Heads Sep 12: Maltby Wesley Centre Sep 13: Leamington Spa Zephyr Lounge

Barock Project with Cast and Carducci

Sep 11: London Boston Music Room