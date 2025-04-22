Ghost fans are selling fake money dropped during the band’s Skeletour dates in exchange for real money

Enterprising Ghost fans are selling banknote-like confetti from the band’s Skeletour dates in exchange for actual money.

The Swedish hard rock/heavy metal act kicked off the tour promoting new album Skeletá in Manchester, UK, last week. Since then, the ‘dollar bills’ they’ve dropped from the rafters at their shows have started making their way onto eBay, with one attendee selling a single note that’s not of any cash value for an eye-watering £52.72 ($70.52).

Ghost have a history of dropping fake money on audiences, having done it since the touring cycle for 2015 album Meliora. The notes have gone on to become collector’s items, with each new cycle introducing ‘currency’ featuring a new member of the band’s ‘clergy’. The character on the Skeletour notes is Frater Imperator (formerly Ghost’s Prequelle- and Impera-era singer Papa Emeritus IV), while past notes feature Papa Nihil and Sister Imperator.

Ghost are currently fronted by Papa V Perpetua, although in truth the masked singer is still band mastermind Tobias Forge, who founded the outfit in 2006 and has handled vocals on all of their albums.

Hammer attended Ghost’s show at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday (April 19) and awarded it four stars. Journalist Liz Scarlett wrote: “Though the night was missing most songs from the much-loved Impera, with the upcoming Skeletá album seemingly carrying on its 80s vein, Ghost are a band that needn’t rely on the excitement of newer releases or fan-filmed footage on social media.

“Instead, they’ve created a sacred – and superbly-fun – world of their own, one run by its own rules and enchanting lore, and after performances like tonight, it feels like a privilege just to be let inside.”

The Skeletour continues tonight (April 22) at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium. See all remaining dates below. Ghost will release Skeletá via Loma Vista on Friday, April 25.

Apr 22: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Apr 23: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Apr 24: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 26: Lyon LDLC Arena, France

Apr 27: Toulouse Zenith Metropole, France

Apr 29: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Apr 30: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

May 03: Zurich AG Hallenstadion, Switzerland

May 04: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy

May 07: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

May 08: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 10: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

May 11: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

May 13: Paris Accor Arena, France

May 14: Oberhausen Rudolph Weber Arena, Germany

May 15: Hannover ZAG Arena, Germany

May 17: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

May 20: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

May 22: Linköping Saab Arena, Sweden

May 23: Sandviken Göransson Arena, Sweden

May 24: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jul 09: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Jul 11: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Jul 12: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Jul 13: Miami Kaseya Center, FL

Jul 15: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Jul 17: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH

Jul 18: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Jul 19: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Jul 21: Boston TD Garden, MA

Jul 22: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 24: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Jul 25: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Jul 26: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jul 28: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Jul 29: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Jul 30: St Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Aug 01: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Aug 02: Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 03: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Aug 05: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

Aug 07: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Aug 09: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Aug 10: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Aug 11: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Aug 14: Austin Moody Center ATX, TX

Aug 15: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Aug 16: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Sep 24: Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes