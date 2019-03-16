Banco del Mutuo Soccorso release video for new single I ruderi del gulag

Italian prog legends Banco del Mutuo Soccorso have released a video for their new single, I ruderi del gulag. You can see the video below.

I ruderi del gulag is taken from the band's forthcoming new album Transiberiana, their first album of new material for 25 years, through InsideOut on April 29. The new single tells the tale of tells of a meeting between people who are making a journey through wonder and amazement, with the soul open to accepting diversity, and find instead a place where diversity has been repressed and persecuted as dangerous and contrary.

"For too many years, the band was only dedicated to live performances, so it was about time we would go back to composing, playing and producing new stuff," founding member Vittorio Nocenzi tells Prog. "By choosing the Transiberiana concept for this new piece of work, there are two main issues I’d like to point out: first the new Banco line up consisting of great musicians and great people, secondly, the presence of my two sons in the project: Michelangelo co-writing the album and Mario Valerio, who took care of a marketing and communication strategy related to it. These two elements have been the best gifts I could possibly imagine to receive! And this is an extra motivation if ever needed to do my best for reaching our goals."