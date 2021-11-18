Bag yourself a Black Friday bargain with $48 off The Rolling Stones' Tattoo You super deluxe vinyl boxset

If you're staring at the clock counting down the hours until the Black Friday vinyl deals arrive, don't worry as the savings have already started to drop in.

For example, right now, Amazon have slashed the price of The Rolling Stones' Tattoo You Super Deluxe 5 LP Boxset by $48 – so who said you can't always get what you want? It launched at $197.98 and is now $149.61.

Amazon have cut $48 from The Rolling Stones' Tattoo You Super Deluxe 5 LP Boxset, which includes the newly remastered version of Tattoo You, Lost & Found: Rarities, and Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982, along with a 124-page photography book and special interviews, all wrapped up inside a stunning lenticular sleeve.

Tattoo You celebrates its 40th anniversary with the release of a brand new Super Deluxe 5 LP Boxset. It includes the newly revisited version of Tattoo You which has been remastered by Stephen Marcussen, alongside a nine-track collection of previously unreleased tracks from the period of the album's original release entitled, Lost & Found: Rarities. The newly rediscovered songs have also been given a new lease of life with additional vocals and guitar by the band.

There's also a 26-track LP of special live performances packed with Stones' hits, entitled Still Life – Wembley Stadium 1982, featuring The Rolling Stones London show in June as part of the Tattoo You tour. Highlights include Let's Spend The Night Together, Honky Tonk Women and Brown Sugar.



The box set comes in a lenticular sleeve with a 124-page photography book featuring over 200 rare images from the recording sessions and world Tattoo You tour, and exclusive interviews with producer Chris Kimsey & photographer Hubert Kretzscmar.

Rolling Stones Tattoo You Super Deluxe tracklist:

Side A

1. Start Me Up – Remastered 2021

2. Hang Fire – Remastered 2021

3. Slave – Remastered 2021

4. Little T&A – Remastered 2021

5. Black Limousine – Remastered 2021

6. Neighbours – Remastered 2021

Side B

7. Worried About You – Remastered 2021

8. Tops – Remastered 2021

9. Heaven – Remastered 2021

10. No Use In Crying – Remastered 2021

11. Waiting On A Friend – Remastered 2021

Side C

1. Living In The Heart Of Love

2. Fiji Jim

3. Troubles A’ Comin

4. Shame Shame Shame

5. Drift Away

Side D

6. It’s A Lie

7. Come To The Ball

8. Fast Talking Slow Walking

9. Start Me Up (Early Version)

Side E

1. Under My Thumb

2. When The Whip Comes Down

3. Let’s Spend The Night Together

4. Shattered

5. Neighbours

Side F

6. Black Limousine

7. Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)

8. Twenty Flight Rock

9. Going To A Go Go

Side G

1. Chantilly Lace

2. Let Me Go

3. Time Is On My Side

4. Beast Of Burden

Side H

5. Let It Bleed

6. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

7. Band Introductions

8. Little T&A

Side J

1. Tumbling Dice

2. She’s So Cold

3. Hang Fire

4. Miss You

5. Honky Tonk Women

Side K

6. Brown Sugar

7. Start Me Up

8. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

9. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction