Bad Company to tour UK

Bad Company will tour the UK in October, with support from former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora and his girlfriend and collaborator Orianthi.
Paul Rodgers says his band, featuring fellow original members Mick Ralphs and Simon Kirke, are looking forward to going back to the country where they started out.
The frontman comments: “Returning to the UK where it all began 40-plus years ago is full circle for the band, and the fans. It’s always a pleasure to play in the UK.”
Entitled the Swan Song Tour, it’s Bad Company’s first run of shows in Britain in four years. Additional support comes from Steve Rodgers and Jasmine Rodgers on alternate dates.
- Ten classic Queen live performances
- The History Of Rush by Geddy Lee & Alex Lifeson: from 2112 to stardom
- Scott Weiland left 'enormous debt' when he died
- Temples Festival 2016 cancelled on less than a week's notice
Bad Company UK tour dates
Oct 15: Leeds First Direct Arena
Oct 17: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Oct 19: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Oct 21: Birmingham Genting Arena
Oct 24: Manchester Arena
Oct 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Oct 27: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Oct 29: London O2