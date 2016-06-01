Bad Company to tour UK

Bad Company will tour the UK in October, with support from former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora and his girlfriend and collaborator Orianthi.

Paul Rodgers says his band, featuring fellow original members Mick Ralphs and Simon Kirke, are looking forward to going back to the country where they started out.

The frontman comments: “Returning to the UK where it all began 40-plus years ago is full circle for the band, and the fans. It’s always a pleasure to play in the UK.”

Entitled the Swan Song Tour, it’s Bad Company’s first run of shows in Britain in four years. Additional support comes from Steve Rodgers and Jasmine Rodgers on alternate dates.

Oct 15: Leeds First Direct Arena

Oct 17: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Oct 19: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Oct 21: Birmingham Genting Arena

Oct 24: Manchester Arena

Oct 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Oct 27: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Oct 29: London O2

