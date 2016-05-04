Paul Rodgers open to recording with Bad Company again

Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers is open to the idea of releasing new music with the band.
They released their live album Bad Company Live In Concert 1977 & 1979 last month – the only official live release to feature the original lineup of Rodgers, Simon Kirke, Mick Ralphs and Boz Burrell.
And frontman Rodgers says the release – along with last year’s reissues of the first two Bad Company albums – have got him thinking about recording new music with the band.
He adds that he and guitarist Mick Ralphs have been writing songs.
Rodgers tells UCR: “I didn’t have any plans for recording with Bad Company, but the re-releases have made me think again a little bit because it is such a creative outfit.
“I’m writing songs, and I’m sure Mick has some songs, when he decides to come and play with us. ‘Who knows,’ I think would be the answer to that. And, ‘Maybe.‘”
Bad Company launch a tour with Joe Walsh this month, with former Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson in place of Ralphs, who’s decided to take a break from the road.
One Hell Of A Night: Bad Company and Joe Walsh tour dates
May 12: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX
May 15: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO
May 17: Concord Pavilion, CA
May 18: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheater, CA
May 20: Los Angeles Forum, CA
May 22: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion AZ
May 24: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
May 26: New Orleans Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square, LA
May 28: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL
May 29: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL
Jun 07: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY
Jun 09: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Jun 11: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Jun 12: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Jun 14: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY
Jun 16: Klipsch Music Center, Noblesville, IN
Jun 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO
Jun 20: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO
Jun 22: Clarkson DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Jun 23: Chicago FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL
Jun 26: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH
Jun 28: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA
Jun 30: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC
Jul 01: Atlanta Chastian Park Amphitheatre, GA
Jul 03: Nashville Carl Black Chevy Woods Amphitheatre, TN