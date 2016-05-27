Richie Sambora album with Orianthi has country feel

Former Bon Jovi man Richie Sambora has taken a country direction on his upcoming album with Orianthi, she’s revealed.
The guitarists have been a couple since meeting backstage in 2013, and began working on the duets record last year, along with producer Bob Rock.
Fomer Alice Cooper band member Orianthi tells Rolling Stone: “I’m a big country fan. The great thing about country songs is the storytelling. They’re really moving and well-crafted, and that’s something Richie and I wanted to explore.”
The album doesn’t yet have a title or release date, but it’s described as a “vocal and guitar-driven” work.
- Nikki Sixx on Kiss feud: We look like old women fighting
- Top 10 Best Bon Scott AC/DC Songs
- Bataclan survivor brands Jesse Hughes a ‘spreader of fear’
- David Lee Roth positive about Van Halen future
“There are songs where I’m singing and he’s backing me up, and vice-versa, and songs where we’re singing together,” Orianthi says.
“It really takes you on a journey – there’s a great blend to our voices.”
Sambora split with Bon Jovi in 2013, leading to a public war of words that eventually settled down. Jon Bon Jovi and co this week confirmed they’d completed their 14th album, with Phil X in Sambora’s place.