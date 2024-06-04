Babymetal announce massive 2024 tour with bimbocore provocateur Scene Queen

Babymetal have announced a 2024 North American tour.

The kawaii metal sensations will play across the US in November and December, with support coming from ‘bimbocore’ star Scene Queen.

Tickets to the shows will go on general sale on Friday (June 7) at 10am local time.

A pre-sale for Citi and American Express customers starts today (June 4) at 11am Eastern Time.

See the tour poster and full list of dates below.

Babymetal recently released their new single Ratatata, made in collaboration with German party-metal outfit Electric Callboy.

Ahead of the newly announced US dates, the band will play a string of European festival dates from June 7, with sets at Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring, Download, Nova Rock and more announced.

See the full list of concerts and get tickets via the Babymetal website.

Babymetal will be touring to promote their 2023 album The Other One, released to positive reviews.

Metal Hammer journalist Alec Chillingworth gave The Other One a glowing 8/10 score.

“Now they’re not shoved down your gullet on every festival stage or website available, it’s easier to appreciate [Babymetal] for what they are: an experiment that’s gotten out of hand,” wrote Chillingworth.

“The Other One is nigh-on no-filler, and unquestionably their strongest compendium of delirium to date.”

Scene Queen, meanwhile, is gearing up to release her debut album Hot Singles In Your Area, out on June 28 via Hopeless Records.

The album’s latest single, Whips And Chains, was released on May 30.

The bimbocore pioneer will also perform at Download Festival in Donington, UK, next week.

(Image credit: Live Nation)

Nov 05: Orlando Hard Rock Orlando, FL

Nov 06: Hollywood Hard Rock Hollywood, FL

Nov 12: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Nov 13: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Nov 15: Washington DC The Anthem

Nov 16: Richmond The National, VA

Nov 18: New York Terminal 5, NY

Nov 21: Bethlehem WindStar Creek Event Center, PA

Nov 23: Cincinnati Andrew J. Brady Music Center, OH

Nov 24: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Nov 26: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Nov 27: Des Moines Vibrant, IA

Nov 29: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

Nov 30: Albuquerque Revel Entertainment Center, NM

Dec 03: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA