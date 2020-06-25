Ayreon detail sprawling new double album Transitus

Ayreon have announced they’ll release their new studio album Transitus on September 25 through Music Theories Recordings.

It’ll see Arjen Lucassen joined by a host of guests including former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani, Epica’s Simone Simons, Kamelot’s Tommy Karevik, guitarist Marty Friedman and more – with former Doctor Who actor Tom Baker narrating the sprawling concept album.

The record will focus on a new story that’s not connected to the Ayreon universe, and will fuse a sci-fi theme with a gothic ghost story, partially set in the 19th century starring lead characters Abby and Daniel.

Lucassen says: “I was looking for a real storyteller with a mature, deep, warm voice. As a kid, I was a huge Doctor Who fan and my favourite doctor was Tom Baker. I couldn’t believe my luck when he agreed to do it! We went to the UK to record him, and it was one of those unforgettable experiences.”

As for the wider album, Lucassen adds: “When I started this I just had no idea that it was going to take me this long! It took about three years from start to finish, and it pushed me out of my comfort zone musically and creatively.

“But I always need that challenge. The harder it is, the more fun for me to work on it! This is without a doubt the most cinematic and outrageous album I’ve ever done."

Transitus will be released on 2CD, 2LP gatefold red transparent vinyl, and a 48-page Earbook which includes 5 discs – the album on 2CD, a CD of instrumental versions, a CD of guide vocal versions, and a DVD with will include a behind the scenes video, a 5.1 audio and hi-def stereo mix of the album.

The release will be accompanied by a 28-page graphic novel by artist Felix Vega, which will also be included in the 2LP version.

Ayreon: Transitus

Ayreon return with the brand new studio album Transitus. The double album sees Arjen Lucassen joined by a host of guest stars,

including former Doctor Who Tom Baker who narrates the piece. View Deal

Ayreon: Transitus

CD1

1. Fatum Horrificum (A] Graveyard, B] 1884, C] Daniel And Abby, D] Fatum, E] Why?!, F] Guilty)

2. Daniel’s Descent Into Transitus

3. Listen To My Story

4. Two Worlds Now One

5. Talk Of The Town

6. Old Friend

7. Dumb Piece Of Rock

8. Get Out! Now!

9. Seven Days, Seven Nights



CD2

1. Condemned Without A Trial

2. Daniel’s Funeral

3. Hopelessly Slipping Away

4. This Human Equation.

5. Henry’s Plot

6. Message From Beyond

7. Daniel’s Vision

8. She Is Innocent

9. Lavinia’s Confession

10. Inferno

11. Your Story Is Over!

12. Abby In Transitus

13. The Great Beyond