Awooga to release debut album Conduit in April

Awooga have announce that their debut album will launch next month.

It’s titled Conduit and it’s set to arrive on April 20 via Rockosmos and is now available for pre-order.

The themes on the record are said to centre around change and progression, with vocalist and bassist Tam Ali saying: “In the exchange between the brain and the mind is the liminal place.

“This is where we reside. Brutality and tranquillity all pass through the Conduit. The process of writing this album was extremely visceral, and direct flow of energy channelled out of the world and into a studio in the Galician mountains.”

To mark the album announcement, the band have released a video for their new single Waterhole. Watch it below.

Awooga are currently on tour across the UK with Amplifier. Find the Conduit cover art and tracklist below along with their upcoming live dates.

Awooga Conduit tracklist

Temporal Tabula Rasa Waterhole Blue Rose Bandit Witness Otherside

Mar 09: Southampton 1865

Mar 10: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Mar 11 Southend On Sea Chinnery’s

Mar 16: Birmingham Academy 3

Mar 17: Brighton Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar

Mar 18: Bristol Exchange

Mar 24: Manchester Academy 3

Mar 25: Sheffield O2 Academy 2