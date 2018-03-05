Awooga to release debut album Conduit in April

Awooga have announce that their debut album will launch next month.
It’s titled Conduit and it’s set to arrive on April 20 via Rockosmos and is now available for pre-order.
The themes on the record are said to centre around change and progression, with vocalist and bassist Tam Ali saying: “In the exchange between the brain and the mind is the liminal place.
“This is where we reside. Brutality and tranquillity all pass through the Conduit. The process of writing this album was extremely visceral, and direct flow of energy channelled out of the world and into a studio in the Galician mountains.”
To mark the album announcement, the band have released a video for their new single Waterhole. Watch it below.
Awooga are currently on tour across the UK with Amplifier. Find the Conduit cover art and tracklist below along with their upcoming live dates.
- Exploring Birdsong release video for beautiful new track The Downpour
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
- Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
- Dark Proggers Awooga Unveil Moody Video For Thief
Awooga Conduit tracklist
- Temporal
- Tabula Rasa
- Waterhole
- Blue Rose
- Bandit
- Witness
- Otherside
Awooga UK tour dates with Amplifier
Mar 09: Southampton 1865
Mar 10: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms
Mar 11 Southend On Sea Chinnery’s
Mar 16: Birmingham Academy 3
Mar 17: Brighton Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar
Mar 18: Bristol Exchange
Mar 24: Manchester Academy 3
Mar 25: Sheffield O2 Academy 2