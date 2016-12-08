Dark Proggers Awooga Unveil Moody Video For Thief

Young British prog rockers Awooga have unveiled their new video for Thief.

The band are signed to Amplifier mailman Sel Balamir’s Rockosmos label, and boast a sound that mixes prog, psych, doom and space rock. “ Apres a few smokes and drinks, we wanted to write a song which sounded like a beam of energy that has come from a million miles away across space and hits you in the face,” the band told Prog. “Thief is the fruit of our efforts.”

The band will be playing a free gig at Camden’s Black Heart venue on Tuesday 13 December along with angular prog trio Thumpermonkey, who will be previewing exclusive new material at the gig which has been organised by Balamir’s label. Doors open at 7pm.

Says Belamir, “People ask me why I’m putting on the show and the answer is simple. It’s basically because it’s the only way I can get to go to a work Christmas do and be guaranteed that the music isn’t going to be utter shite! I get to watch two completely underappreciated genius UK bands that I love for free and then play music that I like until I decide it’s time to go home.”

Thumpermonkey are currently working on the follow-up to 2012’s Sleep Furiously, while Awooga’s Alpha EP is out December 9 via Rockosmos. Amplifer are tipped to release their latest, Trippin’ With Dr Faustus, in the new year.