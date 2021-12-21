Avril Lavigne steals her ex-boyfriend's teeth in disturbing new music video for Bite Me (acoustic)

Avril Lavigne has released a new version of her song, Bite Me, alongside an accompanying music video which sees her stealing the teeth of an ex-lover.

Originally released last month, Bite Me was produced by Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, John Feldmann and Mod Sun, and followed the news of Lavigne's signing to Barker’s label DTA Records.

The new acoustic version sees the Canadian pop-punk-rocker give a touching, gentle performance of the track against a backing of lightly-strummed guitar. Meanwhile, within the Mod Sun-directed video, Lavigne breaks into a dentist's office, before pulling out her ex-boyfriends teeth for a makeshift necklace. Moral of the story? Don't get on the wrong side of this girl, or she'll break your heart... and your ability to eat toffee candy.

In a Twitter post, Lavigne noted: “This video was a special one to make because I got to make it with some of the same people who helped me create my new record, from start to finish.

“They helped me capture my vision for the whole record, as well as this stripped back version and I couldn’t have done it without their help.”

According to Lavigne, Bite Me is “an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you.”

Watch the video below: