Avril Lavigne's Bite Me is the ultimate diss track you need to finally get over your toxic ex

Everybody's favourite pop punk princess Avril Lavigne is back with the new single, Bite Me.

Produced by Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, John Feldmann and Mod Sun, the track arrives following last week's news of Lavigne's signing to Barker’s label DTA Records.

For those stuck in a web of hurt caused by an ex-lover, Bite Me doubles up as that friend everyone needs to make you finally delete their number and change the password on your shared Netflix account. It's that good.

Partnered with a defiant, bouncy melody, Bite Me features scathing lyrics such as 'Hey you, you should’ve known better, better to mess with someonе like me/ Hey you, forеver and ever you’re gonna wish I was your wifey/ Should’ve held on, should’ve treated me right/ I gave you one chance, you don’t get it twice/ Hey you, and we’ll be together never, so baby, you can bite me.'

According to Lavigne, the track is “an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you.”

Speaking of the pop-punk singer's signing to DTA, Barker said: “Avril and I have been friends for a long time, but I think I’ve been a fan of hers even longer! She’s a true badass and an icon as a performer, songwriter, and presence.

“We had gotten in the studio earlier this year, and we were having so much fun that I knew I wanted to ask her to join the DTA team. I’m so stoked she’s now part of the label. I can’t wait for everybody to experience the incredible music she’s about to drop.”

In September Lavigne announced that she will be playing a run of tour dates across the UK and Europe in 2022. The tour starts from February 26 in Amsterdam and finishes on March 31 in Brussels.

Listen to Bite Me below: