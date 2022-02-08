Avril Lavigne makes “difficult decision” to postpone her UK and European tour

Avril Lavigne has made the “difficult decision” to postpone her scheduled spring tour dates in the UK and Europe due to “the on-going issues around the pandemic.”

The Canadian singer, who has wholeheartedly embraced her pop-punk roots on her forthcoming Love Sux album, set to be released on February 26 via Blink 182 drummer / pop-punk overlord Travis Barker’s DTA Records imprint, broke the news to fans via social media.

Her statement reads: “To my fans in Europe and the UK, I have some unfortunate news to share with you all about my UK and European dates. I have to make the difficult decision to postpone this tour until 2023. Due to the ongoing issues surrounding the pandemic, there are a series of travel and venue restrictions from country to country that have made the tour not possible to happen.



“It’s not an easy decision, but it’s one that will help ensure that we are able to play every single date of the tour, put on the best show possible at full capacity, and operate in a safe environment. It really breaks my heart to have to do this, but I know it will be worth the wait.”

Originally scheduled for 2020, Lavigne’s four proposed shows in the UK were initially shifted to 2021 and then moved again to March 2022.

The singer now aims to play Manchester’s O2 Apollo on May 6, 2023 and perform three shows in London at the O2 Academy Brixton on May 7, 9 and 10.



Love Sux will feature guest appearances from various pop-punk ‘faces’ including Blink 182 vocalist/bassist Mark Hoppus, who will join Lavigne on the track All I Wanted, and rapper-turned-walking cartoon Machine Gun Kelly, who appears on on Bois Lie.