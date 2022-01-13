Mark Hoppus, Machine Gun Kelly and more to feature on Avril Lavigne's new album, Love Sux

Avril Lavigne has announced that she will be releasing her new album, Love Sux, on February 25 via Travis Barker's label DTA Records.

The news follows Lavigne's recently released single, Bite Me, shared late last year.

Love Sux will feature an array of guest appearances from the world of pop punk including Blink 182's Mark Hoppus, who will join Lavigne on the track All I Wanted, rapper-gone-rocker Machine Gun Kelly on Bois Lie and Blackbear on the single I Love It When You Hate Me, which is set to arrive January 14.

Love Sux will serve as the Canadian punk princess' seventh studio album, following 2019's Head Above Water.

Speaking of the upcoming record, Lavigne said "We used live guitars and live drums and didn't hold back, and just got to do exactly what I wanted and what I feel like I've probably wanted to do for a long time". She also added that the album is "fast", "fun", and "just pure rock'n'roll from front to back."

Recently, Lavigne revealed that she is in the process of making a film based on her 2002 mega-hit Sk8er Boi, to mark the song's 20th anniversary.

Speaking on the She Is The Voice podcast, Lavigne explains, “Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play [Sk8er Boi] on some TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me. And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film… and take it to the next level.”

Love Sux tracklist:

1. Cannonball

2. Bois Lie (featuring Machine Gun Kelly)

3. Bite Me

4. I Love It When You Hate Me (featuring blackbear)

5. Love Sux

6. Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending

7. Avalanche

8. Déjà Vu

9. F.U

10. All I Wanted (featuring Mark Hoppus)

11. Dare To Love Me

12. Break Of A Heartache

