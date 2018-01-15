Aviv Geffen to perform the songs of Blackfield on European tour

Aviv Geffen has announced that he’ll perform the songs of Blackfield on his upcoming European tour.

The Israeli singer-songwriter is one half of Blackfield with Steven Wilson, and he’ll showcase material from the band on the tour, which is due to kick off later this week in Cologne.

In total, Geffen will perform nine dates, including stops in London, Paris, Hamburg and Berlin in support of latest album Blackfield V, which launched in February last year via Kscope Records.

Blackfield V was written and recorded over the space of 18 months in both Israel and England, with Geffen and Wilson joined on the record by drummer Tomer Z and keyboardist Eran Mitelman, while string arrangements were performed by the London Session Orchestra.

Find a list of Geffen’s 2018 tour dates below.

Jan 19: Luxor Cologne, Germany

Jan 21: London Oslo, UK

Jan 22: Paris Le Pop Up Du Label, France

Jan 23: Helmond Cacaofabriek, Netherlands

Jan 24: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Jan 26: Milan La Salumeria Della Musica, Italy

Jan 27: Luzern Jazzkantine, Switzerland

Jan 29: Munich Strom, Germany

Jan 30: Berlin Franz Club, Germany

