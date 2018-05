Aversions Crown have released a video for their track Erebus.

The song will appear on the Australian metal outfit’s upcoming third album, which they’ll continue recording this month and release later in the year via Nuclear Blast.

They revealed the lyric visualiser promo for Erebus by posting one of the song’s lyrics: “The gift of life will be denied.”

Aversions Crown wrapped up a UK tour this week. They head to Europe before a return Down Under for a run of dates in February.