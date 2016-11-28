The First Album I Ever Bought: Mario Duplantier, Gojira

“I first heard Queen on the radio and my brother Joe [Duplantier, Gojira frontman] was really enjoying the music. He played some of their music one day and I was really into [hums note-perfect rendition of Another One Bites The Dust’s drums and bassline]. The groove was just so perfect. I was just 10 or 11 years old, but I really enjoyed that groove and I said [in a whiny, baby voice] ‘I really want this album!’ So it wasn’t actually the first album I ever bought; it was a present for Christmas, it was my first ever personal cassette.

“Another One Bites The Dust is my favourite song on it, just because of the bass and drums. We actually played on the same bill as Queen [with Adam Lambert] at Rock In Rio in Brazil last year. We played the day before, so we were at the airport to play another show; we were in this van that brought us from the hotel to the stage, and we had this TV in the van so I ended up watching their show from there!

“Freddie Mercury is the best singer – he was the best in the world. His voice was so catchy and emotional, so empowering. The drummer [Roger Taylor] and his simplicity with the beat is still an example for me to this day. I try to challenge myself to stay simple when I drum; it’s not so easy to serve the music and just leave the technique to one side. You can make the song better by making it simpler, like that one [hums another note-perfect rendition of Another One Bites The Dust’s drums and bassline]. It’s so simple but it served the music so well. It’s just pure genius to me.”

