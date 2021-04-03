AVAWAVES release video for new single Chrysalis

Art rock duo AVAWAVES, who feature former Jethro Tull and Roxy Music violinist Anna Phoebe and composer Aisling Brouwer (who scored the BIFA-nominated anti-racist punk feature White Riot), have released a video for their brand new single Chrysalis.

It's the first new music from the pair since the release of their 2019 debut album Waves, and is available through One Little Independent Records. You can watch the new video below.

"Chrysalis was a piece that we started together just before the first lockdown, but only properly came into its own throughout the year as we progressed through all the surrealist realities of 2020," the pair explain. "Ultimately this song is about transformation, about stepping into the light after a period of darkness and letting it drive us forward into the next phase of life in general, and of AVAWAVES musically.

"The track really brings together our two different worlds (the electronic scapes of Berlin and the dramatic scenery of the UK coastline) to join forces in the universe AVA - the only place we could find familiar ground together in a year we were physically separated. The theme of the Cicada proved the perfect metaphor as it represents longevity, resurrection and transformation after a period of isolation… we hope this song awakens a sense of hope, faith, and resilience in people that takes them with us on our journey."

AVAWAVES will also play the Royal Albert Hall in November as part of Nitin Sawjney’s ‘Journeys: 150 Years of Immigration’.

Get tickets.