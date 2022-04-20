Audio-Technica reveal their dark side with the AT-LPW30BK turntable

Japanese tech firm Audio-Technica have released a black edition of their popular AT-LPW30 turntable – the AT-LPW30BK.

The black wood finish, manual belt-driven turntable is out today (April 20) and marks Audio-Technica’s first product launch of 2020. The company say the AT-LPW30BK delivers a “high-fidelity audio experience” straight out the box and it’ll connect to your speakers through the built-in pre-amp.

Audio-Technica say: “Developed in Tokyo with 60 years of expertise in creating high-fidelity equipment, the LPW30BK turntable is designed to deliver optimal high-fidelity audio reproduction from vinyl with a sleek, sophisticated style.

“The two-speed (33 1/3 and 45 RPM) turntable features a wood veneer plinth with a black finish that limits low-frequency acoustic feedback and offers sophisticated, minimalist styling.

“It’s the ideal companion for extensive record collections, allowing users to spend hours sifting through and playing their favourite vinyl.”

The Audio-Technica AT-LPW30BK retails at $299/£289.99/€339.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Audio-Technica) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Audio-Technica) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Audio-Technica)

