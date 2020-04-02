Atreyu team up with Avenged Sevenfold and Underoath for Super Hero video

Atreyu have released a video for their new single Super Hero.

The song originally appeared on the Californian outfit’s seventh studio album In Our Wake, which launched back in 2018, with the promo dedicated to emergency services who are on the frontline battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The video also stars special guests Avenged Sevenfold’s M Shadows and Underoath’s Aaron Gillespie.

Atreyu say: “Our song Super Hero was written about what it's like to be a parent and the vast amount of time, effort, energy, and hard work it takes to be a real-life superhero for your children.

“The song also has a broader meaning, especially given the current situation the entire world is dealing with. There are many superheroes out there who appear in many forms, namely the first responders, medical personnel and healthcare workers who are putting others first as they work to fight COVID-19 and to save lives. We dedicate this song to them.”

Check out the video below.

Atreyu are currently working on their eighth studio album, which is expected to be released later this year through Spinefarm Records.