Atreyu: We invented metalcore

Atreyu frontman Alex Varkatzas says it was his band that invented metalcore.

The vocalist was speaking with Rocksound when he was asked to describe their place in the music world in 2018.

Varkatzas replies: “I don’t know where we fit in any scene and I don’t think that any scene knows where we fit. I think that’s just part of us.

“This is going to sound a little cocky but I’m a singer in a band. I don’t think we fit into any genre. I think we are hard to pin down.

“When we first started it was a little easier. We were a metallic hardcore band with singing parts. There wasn’t anyone else like that when we were doing it.

“People get confused and say, ‘You’re a metalcore band’ but we invented metalcore. That may sound cocky but I don’t care.

“We pre-date Poison The Well and Killswitch Engage and all those bands. I’ve been doing this since I was literally 12 years old.”

Varkatzas continues: “So throughout that I still don’t know where we fit, and I think our fans know that. This is the place to be you. This is our driving force and heartbeat. This is the place we go to express ourselves.

“I think our fan base and the people who like our band are like that too. They like music and we play music.”

Atreyu have just released their new studio album In Our Wake which was preceded by the singles The Time Is Now and Anger Left Behind.

They’ll head back out on tour across the US from next month, kicking off the run of 28 dates in Phoenix on November 9.