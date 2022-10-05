Atmospheric rockers Black Honey share trippy new video Out Of My Mind, featuring prom dresses and decapitated clones

Black Honey have returned with the hazy new single, Out Of My Mind.

Directed by Sam Kinsella, the track arrives with a darkly kitsch, dream-like video which sees frontwoman Izzy Baxter dressed in a pink prom-dress and tiara, performing to an empty room while experiencing dissociative states of mind. Towards the latter end of the video, the vocalist starts to produce clones of herself, before cradling one of their heads in her arms.

Out Of My Mind is a cloudily textured, indie-pop trip, driven by Izzy's airy vocals, sparkling guitars and a gloomy yet hopeful melody.

“It’s about wanting to go anywhere to escape the war in my head,” Izzy explains of the track. “The story was written from the perspective of a house party - zooming in on a scene where I’ve said the wrong thing as always and hating it, that anxiety of not knowing how to be. I wanted it to feel like being on your bedroom floor, a bit whirly and vulnerable.

"This song is like reaching for a tiny pin prick of light escapism in the big darkness. Until now I think I let addiction fill me with guilt whilst simultaneously letting society project shame onto me about my life’s choices. We all need a moment to escape sometimes and maybe that’s okay? I wrote this song as hungry yearning for relief from a real world I find very hard to process and function in. Maybe I’m not alone in this and maybe it’s alright to make bad choices from time to time."

The new single follows the previously-released track, Charlie Bronson, which was released back in August, marking their first single in over a year.

Listen to Out Of My Mind below: