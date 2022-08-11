Black Honey drop strange, bodybuilder-filled video for defiant new single Charlie Bronson

Black Honey have returned with a new single Charlie Bronson, with an accompanying music video directed by Craig Hemming.

Charlie Bronson – which references the notorious Luton-born career criminal who was once dubbed the "most violent prisoner in Britain" by the UK press – is a fuzz-soaked, defiant song that channels frontwoman Izzy Baxter's rage in regards to the world's overshadowing and downplaying of female power, as well as the pressure of having to live up to society's expectations of sex and gender.

The video, which is set in a boxing gym, features multiple strong and powerful female bodybuilders and a jarring yet highly animated performance from Izzy and the band.

“There’s a personality in my head that feels like Britain’s most notorious prisoner" Izzy explains of the inspiration behind the track. "Sometimes I can’t make sense of anything. It’s a bind of frustration from having to constantly present myself in a way that society accepts.

"My mind works differently. I say all the wrong things. I hate being ‘ladylike’. I was punished so much for what I know to be my good qualities; a strong minded neurodivergent person who is creative, inquisitive, excitable and in my own universe.

"I was medicated, my shine dimmed and I began to see how the world rewards women who turn invisible. Charlie Bronson is my rage.”

Watch the video for Charlie Bronson below:



Black Honey will be playing London's Omera venue on August 16, then making their first appearances at Reading and Leeds festivals on August 26 and 27, respectively.