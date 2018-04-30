At The Gates share atmospheric video for Daggers Of Black Haze

At The Gates - To Drink From The Night Itself 1. Der Widerstand

2. To Drink From The Night Itself

3. A Stare Bound In Stone

4. Palace Of Lepers

5. Daggers Of Black Haze

6. The Chasm

7. In Nameless Sleep

8. The Colours Of The Beast

9. A Labyrinth Of Tombs

10. Seas Of Starvation

11. In Death They Shall Burn

12. The Mirror Black

At The Gates have premiered a video for their new track Daggers Of Black Haze.

It’s the latest single taken from the band’s upcoming album To Drink From The Night Itself, which is set to arrive on May 18 via Century Media Records. The Gothenburg-based outfit previously revealed the title track and A Stare Bound In Stone.

Frontman Tomas Lindberg says: “Daggers Of Black Haze represents the more progressive side of the new record. It has a lot of reference-points to our early back catalogue, both style wise, and the emotional setting. It is desperate and urgent, but still melancholic and epic.

“It is conceptually one of the cornerstones of the album – driving home the point of the need for a war on apathy and the populistic forces that takes advantage of it.

“This is a fight against the abyss. A beacon for the importance of real art, real forms of expression, and importance of our understanding of our mutual cultural history.”

The video was directed by Costin Chioreanu, with Lindberg saying it's “full of symbolism and heavy on the conceptual side.”

He adds: “Costin displays the war for art and the importance of standing up to the oppressive powers and paradigms with his film.

“It is beautiful, striking, melancholic and I am very happy to see his vision of my concept.”

At The Gates will head out on tour later this week in support of the new album. Find further details below.

At The Gates 2018 tour dates

May 03: Bangkok Hollywood Awards, Thailand

May 05: Manila Pulp Summer Slam, Philippines

May 06: Singapore Scape

May 29: Tokyo O-East, Japan

May 30: Nagoya Electric Lady Land, Japan

May 31: Osaka Umeda Trad, Japan

Jun 21: Halden Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 22: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 29: Verona Rock The Castle Festival, Italy

Jun 30: Helsinki Tuska, Finland

Jul 12: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 14: Gävle Gefle Metal Fest, Sweden

Jul 28: Essen Nord Open Air, Germany

Aug 04: Saint-Maurice-De-Gourdans Sylak Open Air, France

Aug 11: Jaromer Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 12: Derbyshire Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Aug 16: Dinkelsbühl Summer Breeze Open Air, Germany