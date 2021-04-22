Astrakhan release new video for Lonesome Cry

Swedish prog rock quartet Astrakhan have released a video for Lonesome Cry which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album A Slow Ride Towards Death which will be released through Melodic Passion Records on April 23.

A Slow Ride Towards Death is the band's third studio album, following 2013's Retrospective and 2016's Adrenaline Kiss and follow's last year's live offering Superstar Experience.

The band feature former Pain Of Salvation guitarist Johan Hallgren and Royal Hunt bassist Per Schelander as well as vocalist Alexander Lycke and drummer Martin Larrson.

You can view the artwork and tracklisting for A Slow Ride Towards Death below.

Pre-order A Slow Ride Towards Death.

(Image credit: Melodic Passion Records)

Astrakhan: A Slow Ride Towards Death

1. Lonesome City

2. Take Me With You

3. What You Resist Will Remain

4. Never Let You Go

5. Youtopia

6. Until It Ends

7. Control

8. M.E. 2020

