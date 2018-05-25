Asking Alexandria launch video for punchy new single Alone In A Room

Asking Alexandria have released a video for their brand new single Alone In A Room.

The song kicks off the band’s self-titled fifth album, which arrived in December last year via Sumerian Records.

The Steven Contreras-directed video marks the second chapter – the prequel – of the trilogy that began with Into The Fire.

Guitarist Ben Bruce says: “Alone In A Room is one of my favourite songs I have ever written! We are so excited to finally be able to share with you, the long awaited prequel to Into the Fire!

“The story continues, ladies and gentlemen, thank you all so much for helping our new album continue to grow into what we feel is our most exciting and daring record to date!”

Asking Alexandria will head back out on the road next month, a run of shows that includes a set at the UK’s Download festival.