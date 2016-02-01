Trending

Asking Alexandria in The Black video

By Metal Hammer  

View promo for title track from upcoming album – their first with Denis Stoff

Asking Alexandria have released a video for the title track from upcoming album The Black.

The record is released on March 25 via Sumerian Records and is the band’s first with new singer Denis Stoff, who replaced Danny Worsnop last year.

The Black can be pre-ordered now via Asking Alexandria’s website. It’s the follow-up to 2013’s From Death To Destiny and was previously described by guitarist Ben Bruce as being packed with “raw energy and aggression.” He added: “You turn it on and you’re like, ‘Wow – they’re back.’”

Asking Alexandria tour North America from next month with Bullet For My Valentine.

