Ash premiere Machinery video

Ash have released a video for Machinery, taken from the band’s Kablammo! album.
It’s the third single to be taken from the album, following Cocoon and Free. The album, described by the band as a “streamlined blazing guitar record,” is the follow-up to 2007’s Twilight of the Innocents.
“It’s essentially a song about someone in modern times trying to find a real connection,” says singer Tim Wheeler. “It was one of the final ones we worked on,” adds bassist Mark Hamilton. “It’s just a beautiful melody.”
Kablammo! was launched with two secret shows in February. The band tour the UK and Ireland in December.
Ash tour dates
02 Dec: Bristol, Bierkeller
03 Dec: London, Shepherds Bush Empire
04 Dec: Newcastle, Riverside
06 Dec: Glasgow, ABC
08 Dec: Manchester, Ritz
09 Dec: Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall
10 Dec: Sheffield, Leadmill
12 Dec: Norwich, Waterfront
13 Dec: Brighton, Concorde 2
14 Dec: Cardiff, Y Plas Cardiff University
15 Dec: Dublin, Olympia**
**