Ash premiere Machinery video

Ash have released a video for Machinery, taken from the band’s Kablammo! album.

It’s the third single to be taken from the album, following Cocoon and Free. The album, described by the band as a “streamlined blazing guitar record,” is the follow-up to 2007’s Twilight of the Innocents.

“It’s essentially a song about someone in modern times trying to find a real connection,” says singer Tim Wheeler. “It was one of the final ones we worked on,” adds bassist Mark Hamilton. “It’s just a beautiful melody.”

Kablammo! was launched with two secret shows in February. The band tour the UK and Ireland in December.

Ash tour dates

02 Dec: Bristol, Bierkeller

03 Dec: London, Shepherds Bush Empire

04 Dec: Newcastle, Riverside

06 Dec: Glasgow, ABC

08 Dec: Manchester, Ritz

09 Dec: Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall

10 Dec: Sheffield, Leadmill

12 Dec: Norwich, Waterfront

13 Dec: Brighton, Concorde 2

14 Dec: Cardiff, Y Plas Cardiff University

15 Dec: Dublin, Olympia**

