Ash launch new single with two secret shows

Irish rockers Ash have launched new single Cocoon with two intimate shows. It’s the first single from the band’s forthcoming studio album Kablammo!, the follow-up to 2007’s Twilight Of The Innocents.

“It’s Ash at their frenetic best: a wall of guitars and a shot of adrenaline with a sweet melodic chaser”, says Rick McMurray of Cocoon. “One of the earliest songs written for the forthcoming album, you can hear how excited the three of us are to be back in the same room. Having this much fun crammed into two and a half minutes is probably illegal.”

The single was launched yesterday with a short acoustic set at London’s RAK studios, where the album was recorded, in front of a small number of fans who’d contributed to the band’s PledgeMusic campaign. The setlist included the bands first single Jack Names The Planets, a cover of Ween’s What Deaner Was Talkin’ About, Lost In You, Shut Down and Sometimes.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

This was followed by a secret live show at Camden’s Barfly. Tim Wheeler, Mark Hamilton and Rick McMurray debuted three songs from Kablammo! during their set, interspersing new single Cocoon, Evil Kinevel and Shut Down throughout a greatest hits set that included A Life Less Ordinary, Wildsurf, Goldfinger, Kung Fu, Oh Yeah, Shining Light, Girl From Mars, Joy Kicks Darkness and Burn Baby Burn.

Ash return to the stage for a short tour in June:

Jun 7: Dublin Whelans Jun 8: Belfast Limelight 2 Jun 9: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms Jun 11: London Scala Jun 12: Manchester Sound Control