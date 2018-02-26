Ash announce headline UK tour

Ash have announced a headline UK tour which will take place in October.
The band have lined up the shows in support of their upcoming studio album Islands, which will arrive on May 18 via Infectious Music.
Earlier this month, the Northern Irish outfit revealed the first track from the follow-up to 2015’s Kablammo! in the shape of Buzzkill.
Ash had previously been confirmed for a handful of festival appearances this year, with the headline tour getting underway at Sheffield’s Leadmill on October 16 and concluding with a set at the O2 Forum in London on the 24th of the month.
Tickets will go on general sale from 9am on Monday, March 5.
Islands is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with Ash’s confirmed 2018 shows.
- Clutch announce UK tour and give album update
- Judas Priest tease new track Evil Never Dies
- The Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members
- Listen to The Hyena Kill’s brutal new track Exit Mask
Ash 2018 UK tour dates
May 05: Live At Leeds Festival
May 06: Teddy Rocks Festival
May 26: Belfast BBC Music Biggest Weekend
Oct 16: Sheffield Leadmill
Oct 17: Glasgow O2 ABC
Oct 19: Bristol SWX
Oct 20: Birmingham O2 Institute
Oct 21: Norwich Waterfront
Oct 23: Manchester O2 Ritz
Oct 24: London The O2 Forum
Ash Islands tracklist
- True Story
- Annabel
- Buzzkill
- Confessions In The Pool
- All That I Have Left
- Don’t Need Your Love
- Somersault
- Did Your Love Burn Out?
- Silver Suit
- It’s A Trap
- Is It True?
- Incoming Waves