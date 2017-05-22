As Lions announce headline UK tour

As Lions have announced an 18-date headline tour of the UK which will take place later this year.

They’ll head out on the road this autumn, kicking off at Hobo’s in Bridgend on September 9 and wrap up the run of shows at London’s Old Blue Last on the 30th of the month. Dream State will provide support on the tour.

To mark the announcement, As Lions have released a video showcasing an acoustic take on Rag ’N’ Bone Man track Skin.

It was filmed at London’s YouTube Creative Studio in Kings Cross and is said to show the band’s “softer side” and their “incredible ability to adapt, and tone things down.”

Before their UK tour, As Lions have several festival appearances planned. Find their full list of tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

Vocalist Austin Dickinson, keyboardist Connor O’Keefe, guitarist Will Homer, bassist Stefan Whiting and drummer Dave Fee released their debut album Selfish Age last year.

Jun 2: Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 3-4: Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 16-18: Graspop, Belgium

Jul 23: Amplified Festival, UK

Jul 29: Bristol Fat Lip Festival, UK

Sep 09: Bridgend Hobo’s, UK

Sep 10: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms, UK

Sep 12: Nottingham Rock City Basement, UK

Sep 13: Bristol Louisiana, UK

Sep 14: Tunbridge Wells Forum, UK

Sep 15: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Sep 17: Chester Live Rooms, UK

Sep 18: Birmingham Flapper, UK

Sep 20: Leeds Key Club, UK

Sep 21: Newcastle Jumpin’ Jacks, UK

Sep 22: Glasgow Garage Attic, UK

Sep 23: Stoke Sugarmill, UK

Sep 25: Manchester Rebellion, UK

Sep 26: Dover Booking Hall, UK

Sep 27: Bournemouth Anvil, UK

Sep 28: Southampton Joiners, UK

Sep 29: Leicester Firebug, UK

Sep 30: London Old Blue Last, UK

Hot New Band: As Lions