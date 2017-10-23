Art Zoyd box set will arrive in November

The first-ever box set dedicated to avant-garde French outfit Art Zoyd is to be released next month.

Titled 44 ½: Live & Unreleased Works, the collection will arrive on November 24 via Cuneiform Records and spans a total of 14 discs.

Eight discs feature live recordings from between 1972-2005, while a further four CDs contain studio recordings, sketches and outtakes from 1980-2005.

In addition, the box set comes with two DVDs – one featuring the band’s TV appearances from the 70s and 80s, while the second boasts a live performance form the RIO Festival.

The artwork throughout the package has been designed by UK graphic artist Max Franosch, with his interpretations of the Art Zoyd logo and his original artwork.

Find highlights from 44 ½: Live & Unreleased Works below.

Art Zoyd 44 ½: Live & Unreleased Works

12 CDs featuring:

Live in Berlin parts 1 & 2, The Loft (April 1987)

Häxan, Live in Copenhagen parts 1 & 2, European Capital of Culture (February 1996)

u•B•I•Q•U•e, Live in Maubeuge, La Luna (January 2000)

Le mariage du ciel et de l’enfer, Live in Paris parts 1 & 2, with the Ballet National de Marseille (Roland Petit), Théâtre des Champs-Élysées (March 1985)

Theatre & Live

Live brigades spéciales théâtre de la renaissance Paris (1976)

Live Mons Danses Mécaniques (2000)

La Nuit du Jabberwock, with members of Musiques Nouvelles, Live in Armentières, Le Vivat (2002)

Live in Grenoble, 38èmes Rugissants Festival (1990)

Live Grenonble Nosferatu (1990)

Live in Maubeuge, Art Zoyd with the Orchestre National de Lille (2000)

Symphonie pour le jour où brûleront les cités (1975/orch. 2000)

Live in Mexico, Art Zoyd with the Orquesta Sinfónica del Estado de México (1999)

Armageddon, actes 2 & 3, Live in Lille (2004)

Unreleased works

Globe Arena (1989)

Musique pour le Six-Centenaire du Beffroi de Bethune (1988)

Bethune 1789 (1989)

Les Inattendus de Maubeuge “Spoutnik” (1993)

Les Trois Mousquetaires

Flixecourt Tisserands

La Guerre de Marguerite

Au nom du Père (1991)

Malbodium (1987)

L’étrangleur est derrière vous (1983)

Terra Terra! (1986)

Live in Nancy (1975)

Live in Reims, Maison de la Culture (1980)

Live performance (excerpt) for Radio Tonkraft, Stockholm (October 3, 1979)

Marco Polo (1984)

2 DVDs featuring:

44 ½ , the birthday concert, Live at Maison de la Musique, Cap’Découverte, Le Garric, France, Rock In Opposition Festival 2015 (September 19, 2015)

Live in Berlin, Centre Culturel Français de Berlin (April 14–15, 1986)

Live on Phase IV / FR3 TV, Hôtel de Ville de Maubeuge (December 1982)

Nosferatu - Teaser (1988)

Musique pour l’Odyssée / FR3 Nord Picardie TV excerpt (1979)

Le mariage du ciel et de l’enfer (excerpts) / Antenne 2 TV (1985)

2 Booklets featuring:

One Photos booklet, containing archival photographs in colour as well as black & white

One Texts booklet, containing CD and DVD listings for the whole box set, a two page spread on the band history, and three extensive interviews with the band over the years

New Issue Of Prog Onsale Today!