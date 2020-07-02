Arena reschedule tour to 2021

UK prog rockers Arena have announced that they've rescheduled their tour planned for October this year back to October 2021

In a statement the band say: "It is with great regret that we have had to postpone the 2020 tour until 2021. It became impossible for us to do the tour in October because 90 percent of the countries we were due to play in could not guarantee to us that the audiences, the band and the crew would have the free movement which we would require to ensure that the shows would be fun, secure and most importantly safe.

"You will need to contact the venue/ticket webpage where you bought your ticket to see if it is possible to transfer to next year, or simply get a refund. please do not contact Arena because we do not deal with the ticket sales and will not be able to help you.

"Thank you for your understanding, stay safe and we look forward to seeing you all in 2021."

Arena's rescheduled dates

Oct 1: Liverpool O2 Academy

Oct 2: London Dingwalls

Oct 3: Bilston Robin 2

Oct 4: Kinross Backstage At The Green

Oct 8: NED Hengelo Metropool

Oct 9: ITA Milan Veruno Phenomenon

Oct 10: GER Munich Backstage

Oct 11: SLO Nove Meste nad Vahom Blue Note

Oct 12: HUN Budapest a38

Oct 13: POL Piekary Slaskie Osrodek Kultury

Oct 14: POL Poznan Klubie u Bazyla

Oct 15: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio

Oct 16: NOR Oslo Cosmopolite

Oct 17: SWE Gothenberg Musikens Hus

Oct 19: NED Weert De Bosuil

Oct 20: GER Ashcaffenberg Colos-saal

Oct 21: BEL Verviers Spirit Of 66

Oct 22: GER Essen Zeche Carl

Oct 23: FRA Paris Prog en Beauce

Oct 24: SWI Pratteln Z7

Oct 26: SPA Barcelona La Nau

Oct 27: FRA Lyon Rock'n'Eat

Oct 28: GER Bensheim REX Musiktheater

Oct 29: NED Zotertemeer De Boerderij

Further details.

