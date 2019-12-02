Arena announce new album and UK tour

UK prog rockers Arena have announced their latest album and tour dates. The band will release The Theory Of Molecular Inheritance in October. The band have also announced a 25th anniversary tour.

In a short statement on their website, Arena announced: "We have the pleasure of announcing the next studio album! The Theory of Molecular Inheritance and the 25th Anniversary tour, both set for October 2020. Thank you to all Arena fans for your continued support and see you in 2020!"

No further details are available as yet, but ticket information is available from the band's website.

Arena will play:

UK Kinross Backstage@The Green Hotel - October 1

UK Liverpool O2 Academy - 2

UK London Dingwalls - 3

UK Bilston Robin 2 - 4

NED Hengelo Metropool - 9

ITA Milan Veruno Phemonemon - 10

GER Munich Backstage - 11

SLO Node mesto nad Vahom Blue Note - 12

HUN Budapest TBC - 13

POL Pikeary Slaskie OPsrodek Kultury - 14

POL Poznan Klubie u Bazyla - 15

DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio - 16

NOR Olso Cosmopolite - 17

SWE Gothenberg Musikens Has - 18

NED Weert De Bosuil - 20

GER Aschaffenberg Colos-Saal - 21

BEL Verviers Spirit Of 66 - 22

GER Essen Zeche Carl - 23

FRA Paris Prog en Beauce - 24

SWI Pratteln Z7 - 25

SPA Barcelona La Nau - 26

FRA Lyon TBC - 27

GER Bensheim Rex Musiktheater - 28

NED Zoertmeer De Boerderij - 31