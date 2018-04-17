Arena Release Teaser Video For New Album

Arena Double Vision Zhivago Wolf

The Mirror Lies

Scars

Paradise Of Thieves

Red Eyes Poisoned

The Legend Of Elijah Shade

British prog rockers Arena have released a teaser video ahead of the release of their new album, Double Vision.

Recorded at the band's Thin Ice Studios in Surrey and released in May through the band's Verglas label, Double Vision features a mix of contemporary progressive rock such as up-tempo opener Zhivago Wolf and the acoustic Scars, and a return to lengthy epic progressive rock with the 22-minute plus The Legend Of Elijah Shade.

Speaking of opener Zhivago Wolf, Arena keyboard player Clive Nolan explains to Prog, "it's about those times where you have a definite memory of something, but in reality there's no realistic way that could have happened. Your mind has melded two distinct memories from a similar time together. In my case, it's the theme tune from the film Dr. Zhivago and werewolves!"

Arena are currently rehearsing for their tour in April and May, where they will be performing 1998's The Visitor album in full, along with a second set that will feature tracks from Double Vision. They will play:

St. Helens The Citadel - April 20

Wath Montgomery Hall - 21

London Borderline - 27

Chepstow Winter's End Festival - 28

Netherlands, Zwolle Hedon - May 4

Germany Aschaffenberg Colosaal - 5

Italy Verona ClubIl Giardinio - 6

Germany Ausberg Spectrum - 7

Belgium Verviers Spirit Of 66 - 8

Germany Essen Zeche Carl - 9

Switzerland Prattein Z7 - 10

France Paris La Maroquiniere - 11

Netherlands Zoertemeer Boerderij - 12

France Nancy Paulette Pub Rock - 13

Germany Reine Hypothalamus - 14

Poland Proxima Warsaw - 15

Poland Poznan Klub U Bazyla- 16

Denmark Copenhagen Ishoj Kulturcafe - 17

Sweden Gothenburg Musikens Hus - 18

Norway Oslo We Lave Rock Holm Gard - 19

Norway Trondheim Kimen Kulturhaus - 20

Canada Quebec Auditorium du Cagep FX Garneau - 26