Arena confirm first dates of 20th anniversary tour

Arena have detailed a European tour to mark their 20th anniversary, kicking off with four UK shows in March next year.

Before hitting the road, they’ll launch their album The Unquiet Sky, which follows 2011’s The Seventh Degree Of Separation.

And they’re planning as many live appearances as they can book throughout the year.

Arena say: “In 2015 we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Songs From The Lion’s Cage. We’d like to play as many gigs as possible during the year, and we’re asking for your suggestions. Please send the venue of your choice in your area to verglas@verglas.com and we’ll try to fit it into a tour.”

Mainman Clive Nolan said during the summer that The Unquiet Sky will be based on an MR James horror story, adding: “It has plenty of strong themes and dark drama – pure, classic Arena.”

The band recently recruited bassist Kylan Amos after splitting with John Jowitt by mutual consent. They say: “Kylan appeared with the band at Leamington and gelled very well with the guys. He’ll play on the album and you’ll see him in action soon.”

Mar 19: London Borderline

Mar 20: St Helens Citadel

Mar 21: Wath Montgomery Hall

Mar 22: Leamington Spa Assembly