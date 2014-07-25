Arena split with John Jowitt

Arena bassist John Jowitt is to leave the band by mutual consent, they've confirmed.

He joined soon after they formed in 1995 but won’t take part in their 20th anniversary celebrations next year, including the launch of eighth studio album The Unquiet Sky.

Arena say in a brief statement: “Due to time pressure and numerous commitments, we are sad to announce we will be parting ways with John. This is a mutual decision, and we’d like to wish John good luck with his future projects, and say thanks again for all his work with Arena.”

A replacement has not been named as yet. Mainman Clive Nolan has confirmed work on The Unquiet Sky will commence in the coming months, adding: “It will be a concept album, loosely based on an MR James horror story, with plenty of strong themes and dark drama – pure, classic Arena.”

The band are planning an extensive touring schedule for next year.