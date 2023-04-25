Are Jethro Tull headed back to the UK Top 10?

Jethro Tull could be in contention for their highest charting album for 50 years with their upcoming album RökFlöte, which was released on Friday and is currently at No. 8 in the midweek chart

According to the Official Charts Company, who compile the UK's charts, as well as the Prog Chart that features in Prog Magazine, the latest Tull release looks like it could be headed into the UK Top 10!

The band's previous release, 2022's The Zealot Gene, reached No. 9, giving the band their highest charting album since the band's Living In The Past compilation album, which reached No. 3 in the UK charts in 1972, the same position as the Thick As A Brick studio album the same year.

"Long-standing English rock scions Jethro Tull are also pursuing a Top 10 debut this week," the Official Charts Company say in their weekly chart dispatch. "RökFlöte (8) could become their second Top 10 album in just over a year, following 2022’s The Zealot Gene which debuted at Number 9 to become their highest-charting record in 50 years."

The final chart positions are revealed this Friday April 28.

Jethro Tull recently announced a US tour that would be running for a month, between August and November. The band also play London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on May 23 and will also appear at this year's Walled Garden Music festival at Tonbridge Castle in Kent in September.