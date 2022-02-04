Jethro Tull land first Top Ten album in 50 years with The Zealot Gene

Jethro Tull are celebrating their first Top Ten album for 50 years with The Zealot Gene, which has entered the charts today at No. 9 in the Uk Top 40 Album Charts.

The last time the band were in the UK Top Ten was with 1972's Living In The Past compilation album, which reached No. 3 in the UK charts in 1972, the same position as that year's Thick As A Brick studio album.

The Zealot Gene is Jethro Tull's 22nd studio album and their first for 18 years. In our review, Prog Magazine said the album was "ripe with fresh inspiration and resonant of past glories" (you can read the full review here).

We featured the band on the cover of our previous issue (Prog 126) and you can read the cover story here. You can buy the Jethro Tull cover issue of Prog here.

Jethro Tull have previously released videos for Shoshana Sleeping and Sad City Sisters and the title track.

